AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds of students marched to the dean of student’s office at UMass Amherst on Thursday to demand change following a number of racist incidents on-campus.

Students marched with a list of changes they would like to see on campus. Some of the them told us enough is enough.

Loud chants including “No Justice, No Peace” were heard from hundreds of students at the University of Massachusetts Amherst who marched for justice on Thursday.

“There have been letters, freshman year, COVID years, all the time,” said UMass junior Mac Owusu.

Wednesday’s march came just weeks after a racist email was sent to Black students on-campus and a whiteboard was defaced with racist graffiti targeting Black students in a residence hall.

“I feel like that shouldn't be going on, especially now that we are in the 21st century, it’s 2021,” Owusu explained.

One student we spoke to said enough is enough and those responsible need to be held accountable.

“We should not be going through this all over again, year after year,” said UMass junior KC Igeobi.

Owusu told Western Mass News that while he has never personally experienced racism on-campus, any message with hatred is a target to all.

“When I see writing on the wall that says KKK or other explicit things, I take that like they are saying it to me. It’s offensive to me,” Owusu noted.

Alumni also came out to support the march.

“There's times I have been called racist slurs on-campus when I was walking to class or getting something to eat. Also, I think it's a shame I have to wear these body cameras to shield my safety,” said Joshua Brown, UMass class of 2020.

Brown had one message for campus officials.

“I may not be a UMass cheerleader, but get it together maroon and white,” Brown added.

Both incidents are under investigation by a third-party company. We reached out to campus officials regarding today’s march and in a statement, a university spokesperson said: