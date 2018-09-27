A racial slur written in a UMass Amherst residence hall has sparked a cry for justice.
Hundreds of students marched Thursday afternoon, demanding a stronger response from the university on racial incidents.
Chants, posters, and applause filled the campus of UMass Amherst this afternoon.
Students organized a march after a racial slur was found written on a bathroom mirror in Melville Hall last weekend.
"Things have been pretty sad because a lot of people have been feeling unsafe and we don’t know who did it, so we don’t know if anybody there is trying to harm us," said Kiara Batista, who lives in Melville Hall.
The message on the mirror allegedly read "Hang Melville N*****"
This isn't the first racial incident at the university this month. Last week, an employee said that he was racially profiled on-campus.
"We stand here today to demand transparency and accountability of the UMass administration regarding any racial incident that happens in our community," said UMass junior Almila Arda.
Many students said that that they are upset with how the university handled last weekend’s incident. They’re calling for more communication and transparency
"I should receive an email talking about, this happened on-campus, but we’re willing to address it and that didn’t happen," said UMass junior Nuha Futa.
In a statement sent to Western ass news, UMass spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski said:
"On Saturday, the residents of Melville Hall experienced a hateful incident of racism when someone wrote a racial slur on a mirror in a single-stall bathroom located in the hall’s first floor lobby. The university rejects racism in all forms and stands with our students, especially our students of color, who feel unsafe, vulnerable and angry in the aftermath of this incident.
It is a sobering fact that our community needs to come together to fight hate in the wake of this recent incident and we are reminded that the work of building a respectful community is ongoing. We must also be mindful that outside extremist groups incite division and infighting in an attempt to derail our goals and hinder community.
We will continue to face challenges. This is not uncommon on college campuses, which are unique places where people of differing backgrounds and perspectives come together and often collide. It is early in the semester, but we have cause to reflect and recommit to the work of building an inclusive campus community. Our diversity makes us stronger than what any individual can do in a cowardly and hateful act on a bathroom mirror."
"I still want to study at UMass and this issue needs to be fixed, but I don’t think everyone here is out to get us. This person’s evil, but I still believe in this community," Batista added.
Blaguszewski said that UMass Police continue to investigate.
