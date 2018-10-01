AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have the latest after UMass Amherst football coach Mark Whipple was suspended without pay for a week due to a comment he made after Saturday's game.
UMass lost to Ohio University on Saturday afternoon and in a post game interview, Whipple talked about a play he thought should have been pass interference.
However, it was how he described that play that has him suspended from coaching.
UMass lost Saturday's 58-42. A frustrated Coach Whipple spoke to the media following the game and when talking about a play he thought should have been called pass interference, according to a transcript released by the Athens Messenger, Whipple said, "We had a chance there with 16 down and they rape us..."
It's because of this comment that UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford announced that Whipple will be suspended without pay for one week, including this Saturdays game at home at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.
In a statement to Western Mass News, Bamford said: "his reference to rape was highly inappropriate, insensitve, and inexcusable."
Students on-campus agreed and said the comment was out of line.
"Honestly, I’m pretty surprised, especially with everything that’s been happening this year with the whole trend with the 'Me Too' movement and he says something like that, that’s pretty surprising," said UMass sophomore Gregory Boateng.
Whipple also released a statement to apologize for his choice of words.
"It's unacceptable to make use of the word 'rape' in the way that I did, and I am very sorry for doing so," Whipple explained.
For some, they appreciate the suspension and the apology, but they hope he understands the severity of the comment.
"It goes to show how they’re so a lot of men that think that by saying a small comment like that, it’s kind of whatever, it’s not a big deal, but for others, it is a big deal," said Andrew Abreu.
Defensive coach Ed Pinkham is now acting head coach for this week and Saturday's game.
