AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A string of racially-charged incidents have been recently reported at UMass Amherst.
It all happened at Melville hall on the UMass campus.
Now, administrators says they are carefully investigating.
"It’s just something that we didn’t expect coming here," said student Will Perry.
A disturbing act of vandalism was discovered on-campus Thursday. The n-word was scrawled on a poster denouncing racism in Melville hall.
"That kind of shook my whole floor and my whole floor is diverse - black and Latino kids," Perry noted.
This comes only a day after flyers and stickers were distributed by a white nationalist hate group.
"it’s definitely very shocking but all the administration has been doing as much as they can to put their foot down and change things around here," said Riley Fauria.
In a message to the campus community, UMass Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy said that UMass Police is "reviewing footage from surveillance cameras, collecting data from card readers at residence hall entrances, and interviewing staff and residents."
They are also adding additional surveillance cameras to the dorm.
"Multiple administration members reaching out to us, making sure we feel safe. I personally think that it's one or two people or a group of people that feel like we shouldn’t be here. Obviously, that’s wrong. We should be welcome everywhere," Perry noted.
Subbaswamy added, "To all of our students who have been the targets of hate, do not despair. We care about you and stand with you. These hateful acts strengthen the resolve of every member of the UMass community to reject hatred in all its forms and stand united in defense of tolerance, diversity and inclusion,"
"It’s just really sad that in this day in age, it’s still happening, but it is bringing our community together. That’s one positive coming out of all this," Fauria said.
Campus police are stepping patrols at Melville until they get to the bottom of the investigation. Counselors are also being made available to students.
