AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst students returned to campus on Monday, ahead of classes for the spring semester starting Tuesday.

“I’m excited to get back on-campus and do work again,” said UMass freshman Benjamin Vengalio.

Students at UMass Amherst told Western Mass News that they are ready for the spring semester to begin, despite COVID-19 protocols remaining intact.

“I felt safe the first semester. I don’t think it will be any different,” said UMass freshman Juliana Ryan.

The university requires the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot, along with a negative COVID-19 test to return to campus and in-person classes starting Tuesday. Masks must be worn in all campus buildings and university officials recommend that students either double-mask or wear N95 or KN95 masks. Despite these safety measures, some students remain anxious about the return to campus.

“Very nervous, I don’t know if it’s the best way to go about it. I really think we should go remote for a couple weeks first,” said UMass senior Emily Chalfin.

Chalfin believes that the university should have stricter COVID-19 protocols in place.

“I think a lot of the protocols that they have in place like masks and being vaccinated, they’re not really enforced. I think they’re just make people feel better,” Chalfin added.

However, other students think that the university will enhance COVID-19 measures if needed.

“I feel like the appropriate steps have been taken. If we need to take a more aggressive policy, then I’m sure the university is prepared to do that,” Vengalio noted.

UMass Amherst held COVID-19 booster vaccine clinics for students who did not receive their shot ahead of their return to campus, which students took advantage of.

“I got my booster here and it ran smoothly, although it seems that now boosters aren’t new anymore is sharp drop off of how many people are getting vaccinated,” Chalfin added.