AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst announced Thursday it has canceled another study-abroad program because of coronavirus concerns.
This comes as students studying abroad in Italy are beginning to arrive back home.
UMass Amherst students who had been studying abroad in Italy and now also Japan have been ordered back to the U.S.
University officials have been scrambling to keep up with the fast-paced changes happening overseas with the coronavirus.
The decision was made on Thursday to bring home 16 students studying in Japan.
Already, 168 students are returning from canceled Italian study-abroad programs.
"Most of those students have made arrangements to go back, either they’re back, they’ve communicated to us that they booked a flight or are in the process of booking a flight or coming back," said UMass spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski
Blaguszewski told Western Mass News that of the 168 students in Italy, they are still waiting to hear from 15 of them about their flight information.
"It takes time to do this. There are a lot of people trying to come back from Italy," Blaguszewski said.
Blaguszewski said when students return home, they will be self-quarantined at their homes for a full 14 days, but after that, they cannot expect room on-campus for them.
"Students coordinate with their local health authorities. The students coming back, they have no classes here for the semester, so there’s really no reason to come back here," Blaguszewski explained.
Blaguszewski said, right now, school officials are brainstorming different ways students can finish the coursework they started abroad - online - and still receive the credits back in the U.S.
"Maybe by some independent study or summer work to for fill course requirements that were being pursued in Italy. We’ll make those arrangements, so we’re in the process of figuring all that out." Blaguszewski noted.
However, when asked if students abroad who are forced to return early will be getting any of their money back, Blaguszewski noted, "Hopefully, the programs that they have been involved in our going to be able to for fill their needs and hopefully, that will all work out well."
Originally, students in Italy were told they had to be back by tomorrow. School officials said, right now, there is no hard deadline for students in Japan, but they want them home as soon as possible.
