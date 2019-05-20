AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pre-schoolers who watch TV sleep less. That's the conclusion of a groundbreaking new study by researchers at UMass Amherst.
Scientists found what they said many parents believe and rely on is not true: that watching television calms children down before bedtime.
In fact, researchers found the complete opposite is true and that a surprising number of toddlers today, have TV's in their bedrooms.
UMass Amherst researchers looked at 470 preschoolers ages three to five from throughout western Massachusetts.
Parents allowed their kids to wear watches, actually called actigraphs, for up to 16 days. The device tracked when and how long a child is active.
"But it can also look for inactivity and long periods inactivity are measured as sleep," said Rebecca Spencer, associate professor of psychological and brain sciences at UMass Amherst.
Parents and caregivers also answered questionnaires, including details about TV use.
"So it’s really surprising to hear that just here in western Mass. where we're conducting our research, over 30 percent of the kids have TV's in their bedrooms and that's kids three to five years old," Spencer added.
In fact, the study found 36 percent of three to five year olds had TVs in their bedroom and a third of those kids fell asleep with the TV on, often watching stimulating or violent adult programming.
Spencer told Western Mass News that they also found many parents, whether a TV was in the child's bedroom or not, used television as a pre-bed time ritual.
"The largest response was that the parents thought that the kids needed the TV time to unwind," Spencer explained.
What researchers found may surprise many parents.
"What we found is that kids that watch TV overall get less sleep then kids who don't watch TV," Spencer noted.
Preschoolers who watched less than one hour of TV per day got 22 more minutes of sleep at night than those who watched more than an hour of TV daily.
On average, young children without TVs in their bedrooms slept 30 minutes more at night than those with a TV in their bedroom.
Also, although kids with TVs in their bedroom slept about 12 minutes longer during naps, they still slept 17 minutes less during a 24-hour period.
Why?
"It’s both light stimulating, but also the content can be stimulating for the kids and that's not going to help them fall asleep," Spencer said.
Spencer hopes results of the study sends a message to parents to turn the TV off, so everyone can get a good night's sleep.
The findings come on the heels of new guidelines from the World Health Organization, which said children between age two and four should have no more than one hour of screen time daily: TV, tablet, or otherwise.
The UMass Amherst study can be found in "Sleep Health," the Journal of the National Sleep Foundation,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.