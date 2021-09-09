AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst reporting nearly 150 positive COVID-19 cases this week.
The college reporting a large jump in cases with most of them coming from vaccinated off-campus students. Total cases among students and staff jumping by nearly 100 this week.
This comes as the UMass football home opener is set for Saturday against Boston College.
In a letter sent to students obtained by Western Mass News, UMass officials announced tailgating at Saturday's game will be limited to curb the spread of COVID-19 on campus.
The letter reads, "We also recognize that there is still significant risk of transmission, even outdoors, if social distancing is not possible. It is with this risk in mind that the decision has been made to limit tailgating at this Saturday’s home football game only to those with valid game-day parking passes. Campus organized, student game-day activities in lot 11, next to the stadium, have been cancelled for Saturday’s game to minimize the density of students gathering prior to kick-off."
Last week, over 20 COVID cases were reported.
