AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's been a big announcement from the UMass football program.
The Minutemen revealed Tuesday that all six of their 2021 home games at McGuirk Alumni Stadium will be allowed to be at full capacity.
For football, that means 17,000 fans per game.
Last year, amid the pandemic, UMass had no home games and played four road games.
The team's home opener is Saturday, September 11 when the Minutemen host Boston College.
