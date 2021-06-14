AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst has announced that four icons of its men's basketball program will be immortalized with statues outside of the Mullins Center.
The four statues will be of former head coach John Calipari, his former star player Marcus Camby, 'Doctor J' Julius Erving, and former head coach Jack Leaman.
Massachusetts Athletics to immortalize four basketball legends with statue unveiling at the #Flagship🚩 on Saturday, September 11:▪️John Calipari▪️Marcus Camby▪️Julius Erving▪️Jack Leaman🔗: https://t.co/DgjLfE2zD2 pic.twitter.com/cRGteixm9z— UMass Athletics (@UMassAthletics) June 14, 2021
"They are responsible for some of the most memorable moments in our program's history, and we are thrilled to honor their legacies with this lasting tribute. We look forward to welcoming these Minuteman legends, their families and our fans back to campus this fall to celebrate this special ceremony together," said UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford in a statement.
The statues will be unveiled on Saturday, September 11 and will be located near the north entrance and visible from Commonwealth Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.