AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many continue to mourn following the death of Kobe Bryant and eight others following a helicopter crash in southern California.
The coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, Bryant's former team, is also speaking out for the first time.
At Wednesday night's UMass mens basketball game, the team wants to make sure to acknowledge the tragedy that happened Sunday morning.
Tonight, the Minutemen will be playing against St. Joseph’s with the game set to begin at 7 p.m.
Before the game officially begins, there will be a moment of silence for Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and all the other crash victims.
It's just one of many that have been taking place recently across western Massachusetts and the world.
For the first time today, we’re hearing from the coach of the Lakers, Frank Vogel, who told reporters earlier today that in their coping, everything they’ve done in terms of being together has been with the community.
Vogel said Bryant was the most feared man in the league and his influence was profound league wide and worldwide.
Also for the first time, we’re seeing Bryant's widow, Vanessa, making her first public response. Today, she changed her instagram profile picture to one of Gigi looking up to her father.
We’ll have more on tonight’s moment of silence at the Mullins Center tonight on Eleven@11 on ABC40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.