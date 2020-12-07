AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst has announced that free COVID-19 tests will be available for local community members starting Monday.
The testing, which will be done by appointment only, will held from generally Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Mullins Center from Monday, December 14 through Thursday, January 21.
UMass noted that the facility will be closed December 23, 24, 30, and 31.
Testing will continue to be available from January 21 through March 15, but appointments may be more limited once students, who will require testing twice a week, return to the area for the spring semester.
Adults and children ages 10 and older, who are not showing symptoms, will be eligible for testing. Those with any COVID-19 symptoms are asked to not schedule an appointment and contact your medical provider.
UMass explained that test results will be available within 24 to 36 hours after the test is done.
For more information on the testing program at UMass, CLICK HERE.
