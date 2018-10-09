SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst will be discussing proposed updates to the university's discrimination and harassment policies tonight with their student senate.
The chancellor's office has prepared a report.
That meeting tonight is a part of a promise the university has made to students to update and define policies as needed.
UMass is presenting findings from a detailed report Tuesday night about new language in their harassment policy.
The university shared with Western Mass News its contents and it promises that "this policy prohibits discrimination and harassment."
Joshua Brown, who recently graduated from UMass but is still involved in many campus organizations, said that everyone has the right to an education without harassment.
"I want myself, as well as others, to continue to work and get a good education without getting harassed based on gender, race, disability. etc," Brown explain.
This is something the university does with the student senate regularly and this specific policy hasn't been updated in two years.
So tonight, they will clarify reporting requirements for UMass employees, as well as more clearly define what sexual harassment includes.
Brown told Western Mass News that this is important to constantly continue the conversation around sexual harassment.
"There is never a bad time to talk about it. This is very important to put to light," Brown noted.
The meeting is with the student senate tonight at 7 p.m. and then they will have another week with the information before giving feedback to the university.
