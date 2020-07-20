BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuition costs are being frozen for the next academic year for thousands of UMass students across the state.
The university's board of trustees voted on the measure on Monday, which will impact nearly 48,000 in-state undergraduate students and 9,500 graduate students.
Undergraduate tuition across the Amherst, Boston, Dartmouth, and Lowell campuses will average $14,722 for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Tuition for graduate students at those four campuses will range from $14,590 to $18.433. The rates for UMass Medical School in Worcester will be set by the board in April.
UMass President Mary Meehan said in a statement:
“Holding the line on tuition is simply the right thing to do this year as so many students and families are facing stress and uncertainty created by an unprecedented national health emergency and economic downturn.
That means controlling student charges and supporting financial aid so our students are able to pursue their dream of earning a UMass degree.’’
Students will continue to receive nearly $1 billion in financial aid in fiscal year 2021 from federal, state, private, and university sources.
Freezing the tuition means that the UMass system is putting aside a recent practice of increasing tuition to meet the rate of inflation.
That means that the university system will forgo $18.6 million in revenue for the upcoming academic year.
UMass officials noted that that loss of revenue is being offset, in part, through efforts to reduce administrative costs, including a procurement consolidation process that began in January and an ongoing "efficiency and effectiveness" program that began in 2013.
