AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst is pulling back their decision to lay off approximately 450 workers.
That news is according to the Professional Staff Union and comes after two unions, including the PSU, represented thousands of campus employees and mounted an activism campaign.
This week, the union and the Unversity Staff Association negotiated an agreement with UMass Amherst that guarantees no layoffs through January.
The unions have agreed to have most members take two-week furloughs.
UMass Amherst spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski said in a statement:
"The university is pleased to have reached an agreement with our staff labor unions to help address the very challenging issues that UMass is facing. The employees who will be placed on indefinite furlough and those who are transitioning to part-time are our valued colleagues, and we deeply regret that the damaging budget impact of the pandemic has resulted in this action. Even with these actions, we remain committed to continuing to work with our labor partners to find mutually agreeable solutions to the challenges ahead, as we face continued uncertainties in planning for the spring semester."
