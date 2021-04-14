AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The University of Massachusetts Amherst is urging students to get vaccinated as soon as possible as the general public 16 years and older can get a shot starting next week.
Western Mass News has a look at UMass plans for this fall including a tuition freeze.
“I think that would be a really great idea, and I think a lot of students really need it right now. Especially with a lot of people losing jobs, Obviously, I think that would be a great thing,” UMass junior Christina Martidis said.
Martidis is a Public Health major at the Amherst campus. She will be a senior next year and being from Belchertown will benefit from the in-state tuition freeze approved on Wednesday.
The Board of Trustees agreed to keep tuition at the current level in fall for Massachusetts residents.
But tuition for out-of-state students will increase 1.5 percent, an extra $537 a year for undergraduates and $496 more for graduate students.
UMass is also asking students, professors, and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The university told them in a message this week, “for the fall 2021 semester we expect that every member of our campus community, with only limited exceptions, to be vaccinated”
For Martidis, she wants her senior year to be normal.
“I really would love to see everyone back in classes. Obviously looking at a computer all day is not ideal,” Martidis said.
“I think it's really important for everyone to get vaccinated. I think a lot of students definitely will, especially if it means coming back on campus and hopefully having some sense of normalcy,” UMass junior Stephanie Laplante said.
Campus tours will begin starting next week. Western Mass News spoke to one student who is a tour guide who shared her thoughts.
“I'm really excited, just because after doing it virtually for a year. I'm excited to see some faces, and it's really hard I’d imagine for prospective students to be making such a big decision about where to go to college not being able to see the college in-person,” campus tour guide Elise Greene said.
The first round of tours will be limited to those who are admitted for the fall semester and will be limited to 15 in a group.
