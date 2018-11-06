Today a candlelight vigil will be held at UMass Amherst following the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue last month.
There will also be a panel to discuss antisemitism.
The vigil begins in Goodell Hall at 4 p.m. and proceeds to the Student Union.
