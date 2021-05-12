SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority. The UMass Amherst Women’s Lacrosse Team is looking to bring home a second national championship to the school after the Men’s Ice Hockey team got the job done earlier this year.

Western Mass News spoke with the head coach about the big game. The Minutewomen are gearing up to take on Temple University on Friday at Boston College and Head Coach Angela McMahon says these student-athletes are warriors. Not only staying focused on their game plan but also getting through their final exams this week.

After the Minutewomen completely dominated the Atlantic Ten conference this season, winning all eight of their regular-season conference games by at least five goals, the conference champs are looking to become national champions, with their eyes on the prize heading into tournament play.

Coach McMahon told Western Mass news she gave her student-athletes time-off to catch their breath and focus on final exams, but with Wednesday being the last day of finals, it's go time.

Head coach, UMass Women's Lacrosse

“The break has been really good for us to regroup, re-energize, and now that finals are done, we can really just focus on the team moving forward..." Coach McMahon said.

"We're just looking to extend the season as long as we can here and keep this group together, because it's a really special group," Coach McMahon said.

A special group indeed, many of these players making the commitment to return as fifth years, due to the pandemic shutting their season down last year. Many of these players were freshmen when the team made their NCAA run in 2017, she says to have them make the cautious decision to come back this year and give it another go, is a testament to the character of this group.

The Minutewomen will go head-to-head with the owls in the first round of the tournament on Friday at 4 P.M.