Unattended death in West Springfield not considered a homicide.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - No foul play is suspected after the body of a deceased male was found in the city of West Springfield.
While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain limited at this time, West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance tells us that members of the West Springfield Police Department's Detective Bureau, detectives assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney's office, and the office of the State Medical Examiner, fully investigated the unattended death and determined that there were no signs of trauma and the death is not considered a homicide.
Officials have not divulged the victim's identity.
Further information regarding the incident has not yet been made available.
We have reached out to the West Springfield Police Department and the Hampden County District Attorney's office, but they have not yet returned our request for further comment.
