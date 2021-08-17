DORCHESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Time is running out for one lucky lottery ticket holder to claim a half-million dollar prize.
Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that the winning Powerball ticket was purchased on August 19, 2020 at South Dennis Mobil on Route 134 in South Dennis.
The ticket had the winning numbers of 13-23-47-55-58 and a Powerball of 23. The ticket matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball for a base prize of $50,000. However, because the ticket included Power Play and the Power Play multiplier was 10-times, the prize comes to $500,000.
Winners have one year from the drawing to claim their prize, meaning that the final day to file a claim is Thursday, August 19. Prizes over $100,000 must be claimed at the Mass. Lottery headquarters on Mount Vernon Street in Dorchester.
Teja noted that prizes that expire become part of the net profit returned to the state's 351 cities and towns.
