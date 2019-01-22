HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Though it's been two days since the last snowfall, several communities are still struggling to clear all of the sidewalks and roads, posing safety hazards for pedestrians and children walking to school.
That age old question is rearing it's head again. When it snows, who is responsible for clearing the sidewalk?
One particular stretch of sidewalk in Holyoke is getting a lot of attention, as is Liberty Street in Springfield.
"[Does this feel safe to you?] No, absolutely not, because I'm out here in the middle," said crossing Joe Szerek.
If not for his own sake, Szerek is concerned about students crossing the road from his post on Liberty Street.
"The way the city plow, they just went one way and then the other way, they didn't even make the corner. [So there's normally a sidewalk here?] Yes, follow these lines and it goes to a corner. It's over there somewhere," Szerek added.
Springfield's city ordinance states property owners must clear their own walks within 24 hours of a snowfall, but that grace period has come and gone.
"Whoever's responsible for the the sidewalk, they just ignored it completely," Szerek noted.
We reached out to the city's DPW about who is accountable for this particular corner on Liberty Street, but haven't heard back.
In Holyoke, there's a similar problem on Cherry Street in front of the Soldiers' Home, despite a similar 24 hour ordinance
"It's been sitting there for three days already," said Vilmarie Bermudez.
Bermudez is a mother who is fed up with danger to students.
"Over a hundred kids are walking to Holyoke High School all the way down the hill and up. There's actually some sidewalks that are not clear that they have to go onto the road and it's very dangerous," Bermudez added,
We reached out to MassDOT, who said that it's not state property.
Initially, city officials told us and Bermudez it was not their responsibility, but when pressed, the Holyoke DPW superintendent said it was their responsibility, but they experienced an equipment failure and are going to clear the walk as soon as possible.
"I told them all I don't really care whose responsibility it is, I just want the sidewalk clear for the kids to be able to walk from school and down tomorrow morning. It needs to be cleared by someone," Bermudez said.
In Springfield, the penalty for not clearing your walk is a $50 fine.
