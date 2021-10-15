SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Two western Mass. communities are among seven in the state where less than 50 percent of their residents are fully vaccinated. This, according to the latest state COVID-19 data. They are Russell and Wales, both in Hampden County, both small towns.
Western Mass News is digging deeper into why this could be.
We spoke with the chair of the Wales Board of Health, who told Western Mass News that right now, residents aren’t extremely interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
"We've tried to do our part in spreading the word, just like all the media has, and ultimately it is up to the individual whether they're going to be vaccinated or not. And that's the way many people in wales think, as well as a lot of small communities in Massachusetts," said David Foote, Chair of the Wales Board of Health.
Foote said Wales has a population of about 1,800. Currently, they have only two COVID cases in town. He said there are no plans for any type of vaccine mandates.
We also reached out to officials in Russell for comment, but did not hear back.
