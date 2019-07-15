SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The president announced the success of nationwide raids from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, this despite few confirmed reports of wide-scale arrests coming out of Chicago, New York, and other targeted cities.
Though no raids were planned for Massachusetts, those in the city of Springfield are preparing for what could come next.
Anxiety is the first word that a local immigration resource center used to describe the tone of Springfield's undocumented community, which, she says, now numbers in the thousands.
"There's a lot of people who fear to go to work. They fear to actually go to the store, like everybody's on alert right now," Emily Rodriguez, organizer for the Pioneer Valley Project, tells us.
The Pioneer Valley Project isn't waiting until the raids come to Springfield to educate the city's undocumented immigrants.
"We are making sure that we continue to do 'Know Your Rights' trainings. They still have the right to say, 'I'm not going to open the door. Unless you have a warrant, you're not welcome to come into my house'. They're still protected under the First Amendment," continued Rodriguez.
Rodriguez says Springfield's population of undocumented immigrants, mostly from Guatemala, is growing by the week.
"We estimate that there's about six to seven thousand people in this city," says Rodriguez.
They work out of the South Congregational church, which, you may remember, housed a woman who was threatened with deportation last year.
Rodriguez says they're ready to host more.
"This church continues to welcome a person, who is in eminent deportation. As of now, we don't know of anyone, but we are ready in case it happens," stated Rodriguez.
"Many were felons. Many were convicted of crimes," said President Donald Trump.
Western Mass News researched what local viewers had to say about the raids and found that many support them.
We brought your comments to Rodriguez.
"[What do you want people, who may be supporting what's going on, to know about your position?] I believe that everybody deserves a better life. everybody deserves to be here, and these are not criminals. These are people who come here to work...Working hard, jobs that we are not going to do. We need them for the economy," added Rodriguez.
We asked Rodriguez if she knew of any Springfield, undocumented immigrants who might be availble to share their story with us.
She said even she couldn't get in contact with nearly all of them, because she said they are all working.
