(WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus pandemic has impacted just about every aspect of our lives and that goes for what you may have to pay in taxes as well.
We're getting answers on what you'll have to pay if you've been collecting unemployment benefits
“I have clients, I say ‘You owe $500.’ They say ‘I can't pay that,’” said Edward Sulzycki of Western Mass. Tax Associates.
Money is tight right now for millions of Americans who have been laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. government has been offsetting the financial burden with the CARES Act
“A lot of people are getting more money not working than they were working,” Sulzycki noted.
Sulzycki told Western Mass News that while the additional $1,200 in stimulus money won't be taxed, the additional unemployment benefits will be.
“Regular unemployment is taxed in Massachusetts, is five percent,” Sulzycki explained.
If you received the additional $600 boost on the federal level, you could be taxed as high as ten to fifteen percent.
“A married couple making $80,000, they'd probably pay around 12 percent,” Sulzycki said.
In Massachusetts, Sulzycki said some people are making $1,300 to $1,400 in unemployment benefits per week and it’s money that will be taxed.
“If you make $10,000 in wages or unemployment, you're paying the same amount,” Sulzycki added.
The problem? If you're not saving money now, it could hurt your wallet when you file in the future.
“If you're not making much income and you get hit with a $1,200 bill and you don't have any income coming in, that’s $1,200 you don't have,” Sulzycki noted.
Sulzycki expects there will be a lot more agreements made with the IRS for the upcoming tax year because of the pandemic, but recommends setting some of that unemployment money aside, so you aren't burdened come next year's tax deadline.
President Trump is pushing for a payroll tax deferral now, allowing employers to put more money in the pockets of their employees. However, workers would still have to pay back that money up front in 2021.
