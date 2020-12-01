SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds of people in Massachusetts have fallen victim to unemployment fraud during the pandemic.
A viewer reached out to Western Mass News saying he was targeted with a text message that looked like it was sent from the state.
Western Mass News to the attorney general's office and found this type of fraud is a first of its kind and wasn’t brought to their attention until we spoke with them.
Tyler Dionne is like thousands of other people in Massachusetts who are collecting unemployment during the pandemic.
“I was an opener at Dunkin’ Donuts for a few years and because of the whole COVID thing I basically got taken off of the schedule, so I had to file for unemployment,” Dionne said.
Dionne said he has been on unemployment since March, but just a few days ago he got an alarming text message.
“I got a text saying that there was something wrong with my unemployment claim and I actually did click on the link and it looked exactly like the unemployment website, and I actually did put in my information,” Dionne explained.
He sent Western Mass News a photo that showed what the link opened up to.
At the bottom, it asked for a social security number and password, but the URL read “all over coupons.”
The actual unemployment website from the state looks very similar, but the state asks for your social security number twice, not your password upfront.
“I immediately went into my unemployment and change my password, and change my password and all my information,” Dionne said. “I was very worried because they could change my payment method.”
Western Mass News reached out to the attorney general's office, which said they have hundreds of people who have fallen victim to unemployment fraud in recent months, but this was the first time they have heard of this particular type of fraud, sent through a text message.
“I wasn’t sure if anyone was aware of this. It was easy for me to fall into it, and I thought if I fell into this, anybody could be getting these texts, and anybody else can be falling into this trap as well,” Dionne said.
