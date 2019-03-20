CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Wednesday, union workers of local Stop and Shop's rallied in their ongoing battle for what they call a fair contract.
Regional Stop and Shop employees have been working without a contract since February 23.
The union and the grocery store chain have been in back and forth negotiations.
Employees at today's rally at Stop and Shop in Chicopee told Western Mass News they've had enough with negotiations and want a fair contract soon.
"Today's rally is about saving the benefits that our unionized workers already have, such as health and welfare, time and a half on Sundays, and a good living wage," said Melissa May, an employee of Stop and Shop.
May has been a Stop and Shop employee for ten years. She said that she decided to join the union after seeing her benefits dwindle.
Stop and Shop said that their employees are some of the highest paid food retailers in the region and in a statement to Western Mass News responded to today's rally saying that they are "continuing to negotiate in good faith and are available for negotiation at any time." They add that "they are optimistic they'll be able to reach a fair agreement."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.