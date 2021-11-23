SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Redevelopment Authority is hosting a tree lighting ceremony at Union Station.
The ceremony will take place Tuesday starting at 2:15 p.m. to kick-off the holiday travel season.
Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Congressman Richard E. Neal are expected to be in attendance along with a musical performance from local pianist Bobby Lukka.
The tree, which was decorated by Social Haus Displays, features a model train that was fabricated by Amherst Rail Society and travels around the bottom portion of the tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.