HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are exclusive new details as the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home - reeling from one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the country - gets ready to allow visitors to see their loved ones once again.
On June 15, state officials said outdoor visits will be allowed to begin and the home has finished re-testing their residents in preparation for this reuniting.
However, how will the workers be protected going forward to avoid another COVID-19 outbreak?
Visits will soon begin outdoors at the Soldiers’ Home, allowing residents to see their loved ones for the first time in months.
Though there will be safety measures in place, it could also expose those residents and workers to coronavirus again.
“People are scared to do their job. That affects what happens in the facility,” said Roland Goff, director of strategic campaigns for the Mass. Nurses Association.
Since March, 76 Holyoke Soldiers’ Home residents have died after testing positive for coronavirus.
Countless others were infected, but state officials said fewer than 11 remain COVID-19 positive after another round of testing.
However, dozens of workers also got sick from the illness during the outbreak at the state-run facility and, as Western Mass News has documented in the past, employees had limited access to personal protective equipment during that time.
It’s something the unions representing the nurses and certified nursing assistants want to change in the future.
“We also may look at certain standards of PPE,” Goff added.
Officials with the Massachusetts Nurses Association union said their contract with the state expires in late December.
Goff said the COVID-19 outbreak has changed how they plan to negotiate the new contract on behalf of the facility’s nurses – particularly when it comes to short staffing.
“I think we’ll be a little more urgent,” Goff said, adding, “We had had some ongoing issues at Holyoke both in people being afraid to speak up and also some staffing issues that are longstanding. They’re exasperated under the previous administration that is now out.”
Nurses who used to work at the Soldiers’ Home told Western Mass News that in the past, there have been mass exits of employees who were offered early retirement.
“It’s often not so much used as a way to kind of change staff over and hire new staff, but more as budget mechanism, to try to save money and have people exit,” Goff said.
Goff is concerned the coronavirus pandemic has lowered state’s revenue this year and could spark another early retirement program.
“We wouldn’t be looking for people to exit without a guarantee that one, they’d at least refill everyone who left and also would fill more than the people who left because we can’t go through this again,” Goff explained.
Those contract negotiations are still ongoing.
SEIU Local 888 is the union representing the home’s certified nursing assistants, or CNAs.
Union officials said their contract with the state ends sooner - at the end of June.
A 2019 Suffolk University study showed that of the staffing at the Soldiers’ Home, licensed practical nurses and CNAs were difficult to retain.
In 2018, 50 percent of all new hires left before the year’s end. The turnover rate for CNAs was slightly higher than industry average and the LPN turnover rate was much more elevated.
“For years, the members of SEIU Local 888 at Holyoke Soldier’s Home have been talking about under-staffing and forced overtime, which is a result of not being able to recruit and retain qualified help at the home because of the low pay and the difficult working conditions,” said Rand Wilson, chief of staff at SEIU Local 888.
Wilson said the home’s leadership at every level has been resistant to their requests for better working conditions.
“Our pleas to change the situation and have the employees voices heard and respected were ignored,” Wilson added.
Wilson said the CNAs, who spoke out about the conditions in the Soldiers’ Home during the outbreak, deserve to have their jobs protected.
“Providing good quality care for the veterans, and that’s has motivated their desire to expose these working conditions,” Wilson noted.
The state recently announced that the interim superintendent Val Liptak will remain the head of the home for the foreseeable future.
We reached out to the state for comment on how they plan to address the next round of contracts.
Wilson hopes the state will make health and safety a priority for front-line workers
“With the pandemic and the subsequent terrible mismanagement of the situation at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has, I think, led to a new respect for the front-line caregivers,” Wilson explained.
State officials have said they are retesting staff as well, so when visitors are allowed back, employees should have an understanding of their COVID-19 status when the outside world is allowed back on the property.
