SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This morning, Protective Advanced Safety Services (PASS) gave Western Mass News an exclusive look inside one of their active shooter trainings.
"We want it to be scary, but we want them to learn," Steve Grasso, the co-founder of PASS, tells us.
Dozens of people gathered in Springfield Saturday morning training for the worst.
"What we’re doing here today is empowering people. What’s unique about Trinity is we have three phases that we’re dealing with. We’re dealing with a place of employment, a place of worship, and a school, so the training here is a little dynamic compared to just dealing with one," continued Grasso.
PASS puts on active shooter trainings.
Saturday's location, Trinity Methodist Church, school, and offices in Springfield.
"We’re trying to do everything we can to make sure kids are safe at all times. Back when I started teaching in 1988, all we had to really worry about was fire drills and now, thirty years flash forward, and we’re worrying about active shooters," Maria Cloonan, the director for Trinity Nursery School, stated.
Co-founders John and Steve tell Western Mass News it's important to make the training reality based.
"Very loud. Kind of shaken a little bit," says Cloonan.
"We showed them some active shootings that occurred around the country in schools and churches, we taught them how to manage that type of anxiety, and we also taught them run, hide, fight. We’re about to go a little bit further and teach them some strategies on open hand techniques with a firearm," John Nettis, the co-founder of PASS, said.
