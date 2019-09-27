AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Team chemistry is a key component in the game of football.
Getting to know your teammates on and off the field can really make a difference in their performance.
The Amherst- Pelham Regional High School football team is proof of that.
Not only do some of the players practice together, but live together too.
“Yeah, we do talk about it a lot at dinner. If he doesn’t have a good practice or a good game, he’ll kind of make fun me for not having a good game or something," J.J. Block tells us.
And if you didn’t notice, some even look identical.
J.J. and Dan Block are twin brothers who have been playing together for as long as they can remember.
“When we start? Junior year? Yeah, junior year, so I think around sixth grade. We’ve been playing since sixth grade," explained J.J.
Dan, who has a little more experience on the field, tells Western Mass News he loves being able to help his brother elevate his game.
“A lot of people don’t know this, but if you’re a twin and the other twin does good, you feel really good as well." stated Dan.
And while J.J. completely agrees and appreciates him, J.J. still has his own opinions.
“I would say I am better than him at a few things, like hitting. I would say I’m probably better," said J.J.
The Block twins aren’t the only siblings on the team.
Starting quarterback J.B Mills plays alongside his younger brother, Nate.
“I’ve seen him grow so much and I just want him to succeed so bad, and every once in a while, coach gets on me, because I’m a little bit tougher on him than I am with some of the other guys," explained
For the most part, these brothers treat each other like normal teammates, but Coach Ehorn says he’s seen the brotherly love come out from time to time.
“We had a fun night in film where J.J. wasn’t blocking as well for his brother as Dan thought he should’ve, so he’s getting on him, in film, in front of the classroom and then the week after, he blocks perfectly all game long," says Head Coach Chris Ehorn.
Head Coach Ehron says having these brothers on the team makes a huge difference.
“It’s not just me holding the team to a high standard. We have the brothers, so we get starters. We get the brothers that go up to someone and say, 'That doesn’t cut it. You've got to do more. This is what you've got to do', and people respond really well to it," added Coach Ehron.
