LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local man held a unique fundraiser to help raise money for the American Red Cross.
It was the perfect way for residents to unwind this Saturday, a win-win for all.
Paul Henry is a retired massage therapist on Saturday morning, he held a massage fundraiser for the American Red Cross.
“Because of the services they provide during this COVID virus,” Henry said.
He said residents were able to receive five minutes on a full-body heated massage pad or chair. Residents were encouraged to provide donations from $2 to $10.
“A lot of people can't go for therapy now so, we’re using some equipment that substitutes,” Henry said.
He wasn’t alone on his mission. His neighbor, 9-year-old Kiera Farley, was also there to support the cause.
“I think it's really important to raise money for having, helping people. It’s one of the things I really like to do,” Farley said.
As for her future...
“I’ve kind of had the childhood dreams of like being a princess or whatever, but I’m not really sure what I want to commit later in life,” Farley said
Henry set a goal to raise $100,000 all of which will go to the American Red Cross.
