EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Twenty-five years ago, the town of East Longmeadow turned 100. Now, for birthday number 125, the town is celebrating colorfully and looking for some help from the public.
"This town is about community and nothing shows it better than this event," said Donna Martinez, vice president of the East Longmeadow Lions Club.
A transformation is underway in East Longmeadow, turning the mundane into works of art.
“You look at a fire hydrant and it's like what do you see? People see such amazing things in these fire hydrants," Martinez added.
Martinez told Western Mass News that hydrants are being painted as part of the town’s birthday.
Some tell a story.
“Some of them are in memory of people who have passed. This was actually started by an East Longmeadow Lion, Dan Lacedonia, who has passed. He did this 25 years ago for the 100th anniversary," Martinez explained.
Others will make you chuckle, like Pac-Man, and though it looks pleasing, you won't be cooling off this summer with a particular mint chocolate chip ice cream cone.
"This is starry night. It was done by an East Longmeadow High School student and it's gorgeous," Martinez said.
There is still plenty of blank canvases around town, which means there is still time to channel your inner Vincent van Goh.
"We keep pushing back the date. It's supposed to end on the 23rd. We may be able to extend that a little bit," Martinez noted.
The goal is to have them all complete for the Fourth of July celebration, lining the parade route.
Martinez said if you can paint fast, one of these yellow hydrants is yours.
"You have to do the application, submit it a $10 fee payable to the Lions Club, and it has to be oil paint. That's been the hardest thing about this," Martinez added.
You can CLICK HERE for more information on how to take part in the project.
The Lions said prizes will be awarded to the standouts in multiple categories.
