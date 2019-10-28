SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More people are coming forward after Western Mass News reported on United Bank customers having their account information hacked.
United Bank has confirmed with Western Mass News that customers have had their information hacked because of skimmers.
And although they won't tell us just how many people victims there are, many people are starting to share the stories of their predicament.
It's a sentence that Gabrielle St. Onge of Springfield never thought she'd say, but it's a reality she's currently facing.
She told Western Mass News this past weekend she went to the store and had her card declined.
Confused, she went to her car to check how that could've happened.
"I checked my account and I saw two one-cent charges from some company in Texas that I never heard of, just to make sure it would go through. And then there was a sixty dollar withdrawal from an ATM in East Windsor, and I haven't been to East Windsor in months," Gabrielle said.
That's when she immediately told her boyfriend Corey, who never checks his account, to make sure his account wasn't targeted either.
But sure enough, there were two transactions for $600, and the other four hundred out of Manchester, Connecticut.
"I don't go out to Manchester at all. Especially for this to happen just a couple days before my bills are due, being a parent too, I can't afford to have this happen and wait however many days the bank wants to tell me to wait," Corey said.
Now the couple said they're hoping the issue gets resolved quickly.
"I'm not going to purposefully make a big deal like this about $60 and everybody that this has happened to that I talked to have had those one cent charges to test it and there were like 15 people in the bank Sunday when I went in disarray," Gabrielle explained.
The couple said that in addition to the money taken they're also now dealing with overdraft fees.
United Bank told them it could be up to ten business days until the money is returned, but with their bills due this week, they're hoping the issue gets resolved sooner than that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.