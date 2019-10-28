SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local United Bank customers are scrambling for help with their accounts after they found their debit cards were hacked over the weekend.
Some customers report having up to $1,000 stolen from their accounts.
United Bank is confirming that some of their customers have had their accounts compromised and that they are working to secure their money.
The bank sent us a statement that read:
"At United Bank, our top priority is to ensure our customers always benefit from a first-class, safe and secure banking experience regardless of how they choose to bank with us. Therefore, when we identify a potential risk in banking activity, our policy is to work quickly to resolve it.
Over the weekend, our team identified an incident involving debit card usage that impacted a very small number of individual customers. We immediately contacted law enforcement and will be working with impacted customers to make sure they don’t incur a loss.
In the meantime, our dedicated team continues to monitor this situation."
One United Bank customer told Western Mass News that her account had withdrawals logged from an ATM she's never visited in Connecticut.
"I found a withdrawal for $400 and a withdrawal for $600 from an ATM in Manchester. [Reporter: and you hadn’t been in Manchester?] No," said Bonnie Lynch.
Coming up tonight on Western Mass News starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40, we'll hear more from that customer about how difficult it was for her to even deactiviate her card and other security concerns that could linger now that a stranger could access her account.
