SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A major food donation arrived Tuesday in Springfield to help those in surrounding communities put dinner on the table.

The United Way of Pioneer Valley distributed hundreds of boxes of food items to community partner agencies to then hand out to clients.

The food was secured through the organizations relationship with MEMA as they distribute food throughout the state.

The need is enormous as many struggle getting through the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The finances are a big part of this and people can't buy food. Needy families, families that are on the cusp, families that live check to check...they are unable to make it and this food will helop them a lot," said Paul Mina, president of United Way of Pioneer Valley.

If a family not being covered by an community agency is in need of help, they can call the United Way for assistance.

