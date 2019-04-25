LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The spring is time for beautiful colors in the garden, but the ranging temperatures can be tough for flowers.
As we get deeper into the month of April, the cold and snow of winter becomes a distant memory and thoughts turn to spending more time outside.
For many, that means it's time to start thinking about spring planting. Unfortunately, we know spring weather can be rather unpredictable.
The good news is if you want to get a head start on your spring planting, Karen Randall of Randall's Farm and Greenhouse told Western Mass News what is safe to plant this early in the season.
"A perennial flower is the flower you plant in your garden and it comes back every year, so that means that over the winter it stays alive in your garden," Randall explained.
Randall also told us that not only is it safe to plant certain perennials, but you will actually already see some in bloom this early in the season.
"Like creeping phlox, those beautiful little pink flowers. You see them in pink, in white and purple. They are on people's stone walls and in their garden. They're and early spring blooming perennial," Randall said.
While it may be safe to plant perennials this time of year, Randall does say that there are some types of flowers that you will want to hold off on planting.
"You don't want to plant annuals right now. Annuals need a frost free date to do well. Little mini petunias, some beautiful hanging baskets, a hibiscus...we are so tempted to buy these now. You get a beautiful day, the sun's out. Hold on. May is the month for all those items," Randall noted.
So ideally, you are waiting until the month of May to get those annuals in the ground.
However, let's say with some of the warmer days, you got a little anxious and already planted some of those flowers.
If a colder night does happen to be on the way, the good news is Randall has some advice on how to protect your annuals.
"The best thing to do is to cover it at night. For frost protection you want to cover it and not with plastic. You always want something like paper or fabric that doesn't come into contact with the leaves of the plant because that will give you that separation that will keep the plant a few degrees warmer," Randall added.
If you're really stuck on an idea for something to plant, Randall said you could always plant a tree and this Friday, in particular, is a very special day to plant a tree.
"Friday is Arbor Day. The last Friday in April is always Arbor Day and it celebrates the role and benefits of trees in our lives," Randall said.
So whether you are ready to get a head start on that flower garden or maybe you want to plant a tree or two in your yard for future generations to enjoy, now is the time to get at it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.