Unspecified incident leaves numerous Chicopee residents in the dark.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after receiving reports that numerous residents were without power.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, the outage happened around 6:40 p.m. and mainly impacted residents that lived in the Willamansett section of town.
Chicopee Electric Light officials confirm that those that live in the areas of Chicopee Street, McKinstry Drive, and Meadow Street were without power for over an hour.
It is unclear what caused the outage, but Chicopee Electric Light says that power was restored around 7:50 p.m.
