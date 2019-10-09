Unspecified incident leaves numerous Chicopee residents in the dark.

(photo MGN-online)

 Andrew Masse

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after receiving reports that numerous residents were without power.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, the outage happened around 6:40 p.m. and mainly impacted residents that lived in the Willamansett section of town.

Chicopee Electric Light officials confirm that those that live in the areas of Chicopee Street, McKinstry Drive, and Meadow Street were without power for over an hour.

It is unclear what caused the outage, but Chicopee Electric Light says that power was restored around 7:50 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.