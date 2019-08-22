Untreated sewage discharged into CT River after pipe at pump station fails.

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Protocols are in place after untreated sewage suddenly discharged into the Connecticut River.
According to South Hadley select board officials, around 11:00 a.m., a section of pipe leading to a recently-installed, twenty-four inch valve failed, causing the sewage to discharge from the pump station on Main Street.
Health officials rushed to the scene, and were able to have the situation under control by approximately 4:45 p.m.
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection was informed by South Hadley officials that a bypass protocol was put in place.
Downstream communities were immediately notified.
Officials are expected to return to the pump station sometime tomorrow to assess the situation, and are working to determine if there are any contract or material warrantee violations.
South Hadley officials say that the recently-installed pipe valve was part of a routine upgrade to the station system.
It is unclear how much sewage was released into the river.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.