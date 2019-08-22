Untreated sewage discharged into CT River after pipe at South Hadley pump station fails.

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Protocols are in place after untreated sewage suddenly discharged into the Connecticut River Thursday morning.
According to South Hadley selectboard officials, around 11:00 a.m., a section of a bypass pipe leading to a recently-installed, twenty-four inch bypass valve failed, causing the sewage to discharge from the pump station on Main Street.
Health officials rushed to the scene, and were able to have the situation under control by approximately 4:45 p.m.
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection was informed by South Hadley officials that a bypass protocol was put in place.
Downstream communities were immediately notified.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that less than 20,000 gallons of untreated sewage had seeped into the Connecticut River.
No additional sewage was discharged following the failure on Thursday.
South Hadley selectboard officials say that the system has a ten million gallons per day capacity and treats approximately 1.5 million gallons of sewage every day.
We're told that the failure occurred while contractors were working to upgrade a 24-inch sewer main.
The project is aimed to "improve the system security and operability of the pump station and sanitary sewer system".
The contractor assigned to the project and WWTP staff members, are expected to be on scene sometime next week to assess the situation.
System upgrades are expected to be completed within the next week.
A full report on the incident will be discussed at the upcoming selectboard meeting, which will take place on September 3.
