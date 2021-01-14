BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Up to 500 members of the Massachusetts National Guard will be heading to the nation's capital to assist the D.C. National Guard with inauguration security efforts.
The deployment is expected to take place in the coming days, according to the state's Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, and comes following a request from federal officials and the National Guard bureau.
In addition, out of abundance of caution and in the wake of the protests in Washington D.C., Gov. Charlie Baker signed another order for the activation of up to 500 members of the Mass. National Guard to support local and state law enforcement within the Commonwealth. That order makes the Guard available in case communities need help to maintain public safety while protecting the exercise of First Amendment rights.
Guard members will only be deployed at the request of, and in coordination with, those cities and towns seeking support.
State officials said that the Baker-Polito Administration continues to monitor intelligence and is in communication with local, state, and federal law enforcement.
"The Administration is not aware of any specific threats to Massachusetts at this time and continues to work with partner agencies to maintain the multi-layered security plans in place to protect residents and centers of government," said Jake Wark, spokesperson for the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
