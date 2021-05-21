WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In less than a month, the Massachusetts COVID-19 state of emergency will be lifted. This change bringing big news to those who are collecting unemployment. For the first time since March 2020, those filing for benefits will be required once again to show proof they are actively searching for a job.

With that deadline soon approaching, we’re getting answers on how this change with unemployment could help employers, who are in desperate need of workers.

“No one is coming through the door,” said Rita Caputo-Capua, owner of Red Rose Pizzeria in Springfield.

Caputo-Capua is looking for more employees, like many restaurants and small businesses hit hard in the pandemic, but unlike larger companies offering cash incentives for new hires, she only has smaller amount gift cards.

“We just can’t go crazy. $1,000 gift card. It’s tough. We’re just making ends meet,” Caputo-Capua said.

However, things may be changing in her favor. As the state's COVID-19 state of emergency ends on June 15, the rules for filing for unemployment will return to a pre-pandemic process. Starting the week of June 13, Massachusetts filers must show proof they have been actively looking for a job. This can include:

Completing a job application with employers who expect to have an open position

Registering for work and re-employment services with a local mass hire career center

Reviewing job openings online, in newspapers, or through networking.

We know this date is soon approaching and Western Mass News is working to get you answers on job fairs happening before June 15. This Saturday, the Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Mestek Inc. to hold an outdoor job fair. Eric Ouelette, the chamber’s executive director, told us approximately 15 companies will be there.

“From Friendly’s to the Boys and Girls Club to the Boy Scouts of America,” Oulette said.

Oulette added that many companies have struggled to bring employees back in. He said this is due to the state and federal unemployment benefits many Americans continue to receive.

“Federal stimulus money that has come out and getting people to come back to work when they can get paid to stay home,” Oulette noted.

Other employment opportunities happening across western Massachusetts include a Spring Fling virtual job fair organized by MassHire, scheduled for May 25 and, Bear Mountain Staffing Solutions has one on June 9.

“I know a lot of these companies are not just entry level, so it won’t be just a minimum wage position, so I recommended coming out and seeing what these companies have to offer so it will be a benefit to you and to these companies,” Oulette said.

It's important to note that starting June 15, employers may report any furloughed employees who refuse to come back to work by emailing the Department of Unemployment Assistance.