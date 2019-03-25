SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Though it feels like spring, MGM Springfield is already looking ahead to the summer, announcing a concert series to drive crowds to the city's downtown.
The concert series is only part of a recent push to make the downtown area more livable.
The 'MGM Live' series is bringing some big names to Springfield in the hopes of creating a lively downtown atmosphere.
Couple that with the development projects planned for the surrounding streets and local economic development, officials said it creates a recipe for a new residential hot spot, in addition to the entertainment draw.
"There hasn't been much progress until the casino was being put into place here," said Edmanuel Reyes Jr.
People who live in Springfield said that MGM has given more people a reason to visit the downtown center, but economic development officials are trying to encourage more people to live there.
"It adds to the vitality of downtown," said Springfield Chief Development Officer Kevin Kennedy.
A new CVS is in the works for Davenport Square across the street from MGM.
"It's going to serve a purpose to service the neighborhood, in addition to the MGM complex," Kennedy explained.
Developers said that they want to turn the old RMV at the corner of Liberty and Chestnut Streets into a Cumberland Farms gas station. They said that there aren't any other gas stations around that area and they'd like another one closer to service possible housing developments that could go downtown
"Providing not only gas and convenience, but healthy food options, the food that Cumberland Farms will be providing there to an area that is under-served. In front of the city council tonight even, there's a special permit for the Willy's overland building over on Chestnut Street that 60 units of studio, two-bedroom market-rate housing," Kennedy added.
MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis shared the same enthusiasm, saying in a statement: "We're looking forward to welcoming our new neighbor to the community. It's these new investments and economic development opportunities that are helping to create a buzz downtown and open new possibilities for Springfield."
Reyes added, "I think it brings good opportunities to help liven up the community and make it better."
The development news is already buzzing through the Springfield community.
"A lot of people don't come to Springfield for anything, but now, they have a reason," said Luis Castro.
However, they said some personal budgeting consideration is needed before they make downtown their home.
"I would have to consider just with what the rent prices are and stuff like that. The way downtown looks, it does look more mainstream, higher-priced place, which definitely makes people think that they really do need money in order to live in a more, closer place like that," Reyes noted.
Right now, the Cumberland Farms and the CVS projects are valued at $2 million each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.