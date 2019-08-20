Upcoming fairs across Western Mass.

It may still be summer, but soon, the seasons will begin to change and fall will descend upon New England.
As the seasons change, it also brings upon fair season. Events will be held over the next several weeks across the three counties of the Pioneer Valley.
Here is a list of some of the fairs in western Massachusetts:
AUGUST 22-25
AUGUST 23-24
AUGUST 24
AUGUST 30 - SEPTEMBER 2
SEPTEMBER 5-8
SEPTEMBER 13-29
SEPTEMBER 20-22
For more information on agricultural fairs across Massachusetts, CLICK HERE.
