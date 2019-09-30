SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A hard frost may be headed our way this weekend and that's good news when it comes to the threat of the mosquito-born EEE virus.
Western Mass News spent the day at the mosquito lab at UMass Amherst.
A hard frost would be a gift for all the western Mass communities that continue to be on high alert for the threat of Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
However, it turns out it could also signal the beginning of another disease-carrying pest the very active Fall tick season.
12 people in Massachusetts have been diagnosed with EEE.
Many communities in western Mass are now in the "high risk" alert status for the mosquito-borne disease.
But Western Mass News meteorologist, Dan Brown said the weekend forecast...could help.
"It would be this upcoming weekend as we have some of the coldest air of the season that's going to be moving in so if the conditions are just right, clear skies, no wind as things settle down Friday night into Saturday morning we could get a frost or hard freeze in some spots," Dan Brown said.
Bad news for mosquitoes and good news for humans.
Western Mass News spoke with Doctor Stephen Rich, the Director of the Laboratory of Medical Zoology at UMass Amherst.
His lab is part of a national, federally funded mosquito study that in part collects and analyzes mosquitoes and the diseases they carry like EEE.
"It's been around for a very long time. It has a cyclic, every three to five years we see a little burst of it. This is a particularly big burst, we haven't seen anything like this since the 1950s," Dr. Rich said.
For many communities, a hard frost couldn't come soon enough, however, we aren't out of the woods just yet.
Doctor Rich said the timing of the frost also kicks off another very busy season for ticks.
"Hard frost isn't acute for them. Hard frost just corresponds to about the time where they start getting fall activity where they look for mates to start the cycle for next year. Deer are in abundance, they're trying to get that last blood meal before going in for the winter," Dr. Rich said.
The lab at UMass also collects ticks from across the state, and the country as part of a national program to, in part, track tick-borne illnesses.
While ticks haven't been as active this past month, the lab expects to be slammed between now and when the first snowflakes fall, which Dr. Rich said one of the most active time for ticks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.