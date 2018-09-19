Consumers may feel President Trump's trade war with China in their wallets as soon as next week.
One day after the White House announced imposing a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion in Chinese imports beginning Monday, some local businesses are already feeling the pressure.
The bottom line is that this trade war could mean that you will have to spend more for everything from toys to televisions.
The Trump administration's 10-percent tariffs on thousands of Chinese goods begins September 24, with a plan to expand that to 25-percent January 1.
In retaliation, China announced its own tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods.
At Family Bike in East Longmeadow, many bicycles, helmets, and other components are made in China.
"All of the juvenile bikes definitely come, anything sub-$1,000 is probably coming from China," said Ray Plouffe with Family Bike.
Plouffe told Western Mass News that he's being pressured to stock up before the tariffs go into effect.
"Our suppliers have asked us to pre-buy and pre-book. We've definitely taken the position of wait and see," Plouffe added.
The National Retail Federation said that the tariffs affect products purchased by nearly every American household including:
- Televisions
- Toys
- Food seasonings
- Baseball gloves
- Air conditioners
- Furniture
- Boats
"We are the two biggest economies in the world, so this has an affect not just in the U.S. and China. but elsewhere and we're two of the biggest trade partners with each other," said Karl Petrick with Western New England University.
Petrick, a registered Democrat and professor of economics at Western New England University, said that the concern once the tariffs are in place.
"When we get rid of these tariffs, do the prices go back down? and historically. the answer is no," Petrick noted.
Effects, Petrick said, may not be immediate.
"Certainly, the Christmas season is coming and that's a big time. By then, I'm sure by then we'll see the affects," Petrick explained.
Back at Family Bike, "There's definitely going to be some increase to consumers, so if anyone is looking to purchase, I would definitely suggest in the next couple of weeks just do it," Plouffe said.
So far, among the items left off the list are some Apple products and other technology-based devices and some consumer safety products, like bicycle helmets and child safety seats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.