WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police are reporting a serious crash in Westfield this afternoon on I-90 westbound that left one dead.
As of about 3:50 p.m., State Police reported they shut down the entire westbound side of the highway, but the highway has since reopened.
Preliminary investigation indicated that three vehicles were involved in a crash in the left lane of Route 90 westbound while in heavy traffic, state police said. This crash involved a 2019 Toyota Rav4 operated by a 36-year-old female, a 2017 Ford Super duty pick-up operated by a 57-year-old male and a 2005 Nissan Altima.
A 2003 Peterbilt heavy-duty tow truck also traveling in the left lane struck the rear vehicle of the first crash, the 2005 Nissan Altima, police said.
The male operator of the Nissan, a 21-year-old male from Plymouth, was determined to be deceased at the scene.
The victim’s name will be released once appropriate next-of-kin notifications are made, police said.
The operator of the Peterbilt, a 24-year-old male, suffered minor injuries and was transported by Westfield Emergency Medical Service to Baystate Medical Center, police said.
The operator of the Toyota also suffered minor injuries and was transported to Baystate, police said.
The operator of the Ford was not injured.
The westbound side of Route 90 was closed for about four hours, police said.
The crash remains under investigation by Troopers assigned to State Police Westfield, State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section and Hampden County Detectives. Members of the Westfield Fire and EMS, the Medical Examiner’s Office and MassDOT assisted at the scene.
No further information is available at this time.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.
