SPRINGFIELD, MA (WWGB/WSHM)--Mold concerns are still a problem across western Mass. The Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield is back open, but some local lawyers say the issues inside the building haven’t gone away. This comes as mold remediation is underway in several local schools.
Last week, a group of local lawyers filed a restraining order to try and keep the courthouse closed until further testing can be done. Today, a judge denied that motion so the court house will stay open, for now.
This comes after testing was done in the building. Three areas were found to be in unacceptable condition, but the courthouse reopened late last week.
Attorney Jeffrey Morneau told Western Mass News he’s disappointed in the judge’s decision, but he’s not surprised. He said there is still hope to close the courthouse. A hearing is expected in a few weeks where a court will hear their case.
"The judge relied a lot on the TRC report that came out, but since that report has come out, the pictures and the evidence will make it very clear to the court but the mold problem hasn’t gone away, the remediation hasn’t been completely successful and that members of the public employees, jurors anybody that has access or uses that courtroom are putting themselves and their bodies at risk," said attorney Jeffrey Morneau.
Morneau said the conditions inside are still not where they should be in order to have people safely inside.
Meanwhile, mold remediation is still underway in South Hadley. High school students there are still waiting to start their school year after significant mold was found in the high school building causing a delay to the first day of classes.
We spoke to superintendent Jahmal Mosley. He said he has submitted a waiver to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, requesting to be able to do remote learning at this time. A previous request was already submitted but that was denied.
He said there is still no concrete date for when high school students will start school. School officials, however, are hoping to have students back sometime next week. The clean-up efforts come with a major price tag. Western Mass News has just learned the estimated cost of the mold remediation services is $767,928.
Similar mold concerns are impacting the town of Wales. Mold was found in the elementary school right before school was supposed to start. Students there are learning in Brimfield Elementary School until mold remediation in their building is complete. That’s expected to last around two to three weeks.
