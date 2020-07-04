MONTAGUE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials are investigating after reports of two people stabbed at 51 Randall Road.
Elijah Michonski, 18, of Montague is in custody and facing multiple charges following the incident, officials said.
The Northwestern District Attorney's Office's Communications Director, Mary Carey, said the incident occurred before 6 p.m. on Friday.
Two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Michonski, who is related to them, entered their house and inflicted multiple stab wounds upon both of them, Carey said.
Michonski then stole their car and fled, but was apprehended a short time later by Montague, Erving and Gill police, she said.
Michonski is expected to be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on Monday morning.
He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon -- a knife, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of home invasion, breaking and entering during the day with intent to commit a felony and motor vehicle larceny.
The incident remains under investigation by Montague police, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office and MSP Crime Scene Services.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
