BRAINTREE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred at the South Shore Plaza.
Suspect Jose Rodriguez, 21, of Boston is facing several charges for the shooting, police said.
Police responded alongside mutual aid to the Granite Street plaza just before 4:45 Friday, police said.
The mall was on lockdown, and surrounding neighborhoods were asked to shelter in place while police searched for suspects. The shelter-in-place order has since been lifted.
Rodriguez was charged with assault to murder, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery on a child with substantial injury, reckless endangerment of a child, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm without an FID card, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building and trespassing with a firearm.
He is being held without bail at the Braintree Police Department, police said, and is expected to be arraigned at Quincy District Court by video. The time of the arraignment will not be available at this time, and he will be transferred into the custody of the Norfolk County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, July 4.
A second male suspect has been released from police custody at this time. Police continue to actively investigate the incident, and additional charges may be filed, police said.
After placing the mall temporarily on lockdown and asking those in the surrounding neighborhoods to shelter-in-place, police quickly located Rodriguez and the second male suspect on Granite Street near the mall, police said, and both men were placed in police custody at that time. A gun was also located by police in bushes outside the plaza, police said.
The plaza will be open for business as usual Saturday at 11 a.m., police said.
Sergeant Paul Sullivan from the Mass. State Police confirmed with Western Mass News a 15-year-old female victim was shot and transported to the nearest hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Braintree Police Department reported during a press conference that two male suspects are now in custody.
Officials also said they believe it was a targeted incident of violence and not an active shooter. Buses were sent to the mall to help relocate residents away from the active scene.
A mall employee told Western Mass News that people were scared for their lives.
“There were just people running and screaming, and of course I go to like the front of my store to try to figure out what was going on. Then the next thing I know I see cops running in the direction everyone else was running from," said Sarah Ricard, mall employee.
One woman said when she was released, she saw spots of blood on the mall floor. That eyewitness said she was inside the mall for about three hours before she was able to walk out.
Police Chief Mark Dubois credited his team for handling the situation.
"I’d like to thank each and every person who responded to assist us tonight; the Braintree Police Department is incredibly thankful and proud of the strong partnerships we have locally and regionally," Dubois said. "It is because of these strong partnerships we were able to swiftly and thoroughly search for and locate the suspects in this situation. I’d also like to thank the public, including all those in the mall who cooperated in the lock-down and those living nearby who sheltered in place -- thank you for your patience and cooperation tonight."
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
