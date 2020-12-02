SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A change to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 quarantine guidelines is hopeful news for businesses struggling to stay open during the pandemic.
The standard 14-days in isolation has now been cut down to seven to ten days, under certain circumstances.
Red Rose in Springfield’s South End closed for 14 days out of an abundance of caution to stop a potential spread of COVID-19, but now if an employee does get sick, they could potentially be out of work for only a week.
“On our end right now, as soon as somebody calls in and says ‘Oh, I don’t feel well right now,’ we don’t even hesitate. We’re like look it, you’re not coming back to work until you have a COVID test and obviously, if it were to come back positive, we made them stay out for 14 days,” said Red Rose manager Rita Caputo-Capua.
That 14-day quarantine forced Red Rose to close down completely back in October due to COVID-19 cases impacting employees at the restaurant.
Under new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week, that quarantine time may be cut down to seven to ten days.
Caputo-Capua told Western Mass News this gives them more flexibility when an employee gets sick.
“We were only able to call back a handful, so the ones that we have are the ones that we count on. Now, you take one or two out of the equation and you’re stuck a little bit because we may not have anybody to cover for them, so 14 days is obviously a lot harder than seven to ten,” Caputo-Capua noted.
Red Rose has followed all the CDC guidance since the pandemic began. Their tables are spread appropriately apart and all staff wear masks.
When an employee does test positive for COVID, they must report it to the Springfield Department of Health and Human Services.
“Like all of a sudden, if they got 10 names from Red Rose, they’re going to call my brother and say ‘Tony, we suggest that you close down for at least three days.’ I think three days is the norm. Get the place sanitized, which we would do immediately,” Caputo-Capua explained.
Baystate infectious disease Dr. Esteban DelPilar told Western Mass News the seven to ten-day quarantine is not a free for all.
“You need to wait ‘til, at least wait until day 10. At least here in Massachusetts, you need to make sure that you have a test that’s done on day eight or later…that the test is negative,” DelPilar said.
DelPilar added that even when you come out of that ten day quarantine, you still need to check your temperature the next four days to ensure you don’t develop any symptoms.
